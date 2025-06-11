Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modi-Trump pact inches forward amid tariff tensions

Modi-Trump pact inches forward amid tariff tensions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
India and the United States have made marked progress toward a long-awaited interim trade deal, with top negotiators meeting behind closed doors in New Delhi. The agreement, expected by late June, aims to pave the way for expanding annual trade to $500 billion by 2030. India resisted US calls for market access in wheat, dairy, and corn, but offered tariff relief on almonds, pistachios, and walnuts. India also pushed for steel tariff exemptions, but Washington declined. With President Trump eager to secure a deal before his 90-day tariff suspension expires, both sides are working to finalize a first-phase pact, with more complex issues reserved for a second tranche by fall.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi allots 142 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Elxsi allots 142 equity shares under ESOP

Kaynes Tech arm inks pact with Fujitsu Electronics to acquire assets

Kaynes Tech arm inks pact with Fujitsu Electronics to acquire assets

Sula Vineyards, GM Breweries soar as Maharashtra spares wine and beer from excise duty hike

Sula Vineyards, GM Breweries soar as Maharashtra spares wine and beer from excise duty hike

Wall Street Rises Ahead of Inflation Data; Gold and Oil Slip on US - China Trade Uncertainty

Wall Street Rises Ahead of Inflation Data; Gold and Oil Slip on US - China Trade Uncertainty

Onesource Specialty edges higher after inking manufacturing pact with biotech firm Xbrane

Onesource Specialty edges higher after inking manufacturing pact with biotech firm Xbrane

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon