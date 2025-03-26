Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mukka Proteins acquires majority stake in GSM Marine Export

Mukka Proteins acquires majority stake in GSM Marine Export

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Mukka Proteins (MPL) has announced the strategic acquisition of a 51% stake in GSM Marine Export, a specialized manufacturer of fish meal and fish oil. This investment, amounting to Rs 14 crore, aligns with Mukka Proteins' strategy to further add capacity and strengthen its market leadership.

With this acquisition, MPL enhances its processing capabilities, secures additional raw material supply chains, and reinforces its ability to meet the rising global demand for high-quality fish meal and fish oilcritical ingredients in aquafeed, poultry feed, and pet nutrition.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

