Nifty June futures trade at discount

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traded contracts.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 65.90 points or 0.28% to 23,501.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.03% to 13.21.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,460.20, a discount of 40.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,501.10 in the cash market.