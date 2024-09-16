Business Standard
Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Reliance Industries, Vedanta and LIC Housing Finance were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,434.80, a premium of 51.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,383.75 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 27.25 points or 0.11% to 25,383.75
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.71% to 12.46.
Reliance Industries, Vedanta and LIC Housing Finance were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

