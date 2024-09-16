Nifty September futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, Vedanta and LIC Housing Finance were the top traded contracts.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 27.25 points or 0.11% to 25,383.75

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.71% to 12.46.

Reliance Industries, Vedanta and LIC Housing Finance were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.

The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,434.80, a premium of 51.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,383.75 in the cash market.