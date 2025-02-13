Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty Ltd Falls 3.55%

Oberoi Realty Ltd Falls 3.55%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Oberoi Realty Ltd has lost 19.98% over last one month compared to 8.7% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.23% drop in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 3.55% today to trade at Rs 1582.4. The BSE Realty index is down 0.68% to quote at 6525.87. The index is down 8.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 0.8% and DLF Ltd lost 0.49% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 4.09 % over last one year compared to the 6.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has lost 19.98% over last one month compared to 8.7% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.23% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4218 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20785 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2349.8 on 27 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1274.05 on 14 Mar 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Surges 5.19%

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Surges 5.19%

Engineers India secures order worth Rs 106 crore from Indian Oil Corp

Engineers India secures order worth Rs 106 crore from Indian Oil Corp

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit declines 68.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit declines 68.97% in the December 2024 quarter

NIBE consolidated net profit declines 52.74% in the December 2024 quarter

NIBE consolidated net profit declines 52.74% in the December 2024 quarter

A F Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

A F Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon