Olectra Greentech rallies as Hyderabad EV plant starts operations

Olectra Greentech rallies as Hyderabad EV plant starts operations



Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Olectra Greentech surged 7.04% to Rs 40.15 after the company announced the start of commercial operations at its greenfield EV manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

The company declared 31 December 2025 as the commercial operation date for the plant at Seetharampur, Telangana.

The Phase-I unit has a per-shift annual production capacity of 2,500 electric buses. This represents 50% of the planned per-shift capacity of 5,000 buses per year.

The company said the declaration has been communicated to State Bank of India, the project lender.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses, and electric trucks. The company's consolidated net profit rose 4.18% to Rs 49.55 crore while net sales rose 25.39% to Rs 656.62 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

 

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

