Friday, January 02, 2026 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea receives Rs 638-cr GST penalty order

Vodafone Idea receives Rs 638-cr GST penalty order

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Vodafone Idea informed that it has received a penalty order amounting to Rs 637.90 crore under the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017.

The penalty has been imposed by the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax, Ahmedabad South, Ahmedabad. The order, passed under Section 74 of the CGST Act, confirms a penalty of Rs 637.90 crore along with applicable tax demand and interest.

The order alleges short payment of tax and excess availment of Input Tax Credit (ITC). The company said The maximum financial impact is to the extent of tax demand, interest and penalty levied.

 

Vodafone Idea stated that it does not agree with the order and will take appropriate legal action against it.

The company received the show-cause notice on 31 December 2025, while the disclosure was made through an official filing on 1 January 2026 after market hours.

India's third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea is backed by Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group. The company holds 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles, offering services across 2G, 4G and expanding 5G networks.

Also Read

National Stock Exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty nears 26,300; Auto, Metal indices gain 1%; FMCG drags

Tembo Global Industries share price

Tembo Global hits 5% upper band as arm gets defence manufacturing licence

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB gives nod to extend ₹4,100 cr loan to Musi river development: Minister

Health Insurance

How Do Health Insurance Plans Differ in their Coverage of Children's Health Check-ups

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA chargesheets 3 including psychiatrist in LeT-linked Bengaluru case

The telco reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,524 crore in Q2 FY26, narrowing from a net loss of Rs 7,175.90 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales increased 2.3% to Rs 11,169.60 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 10,918.20 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The counter rose 0.95% to Rs 11.73 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bulgaria adopts the Euro, becomes 21st member of Euro area

Bulgaria adopts the Euro, becomes 21st member of Euro area

Maruti Suzuki rises as production jumps 34% YoY to 211,939 units in Dec'25

Maruti Suzuki rises as production jumps 34% YoY to 211,939 units in Dec'25

Epigral slides after receiving Rs 53-cr income tax demand notice

Epigral slides after receiving Rs 53-cr income tax demand notice

Olectra Greentech rallies as Hyderabad EV plant starts operations

Olectra Greentech rallies as Hyderabad EV plant starts operations

Bansal Wire climbs on strong Q3 volume growth

Bansal Wire climbs on strong Q3 volume growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon