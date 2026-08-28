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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Power Transmission bags Rs 13-cr order from GETCO

Om Power Transmission bags Rs 13-cr order from GETCO

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Om Power Transmission announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 12.78 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for laying, erection, testing and commissioning of 66 kV underground cables.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves laying, erection, testing and commissioning of 66 kV underground cables for various transmission lines.

The order is scheduled to be executed within 24 months from the date of the Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

The company clarified that the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction. It added that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the contract.

 

Om Power Transmission operates as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company focused on power transmission infrastructure.

On the financial front, the company's standalone net profit rose 25.99% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 from Rs 8.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 36.88% to Rs 121.63 crore from Rs 88.86 crore in the year-ago period.

The counter rose 0.29% to Rs 172.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 10:53 AM IST