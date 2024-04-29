Business Standard
Orissa Bengal Carrier after bagging logistical contract from Ambuja Cement

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Orissa Bengal Carrier was locked in 20% upper circuit at Rs 62.95 after the company announced that it has entered into contract for transportation of approximately 1,80,000 metric tons of materials of Ambuja Cement.
"We have accepted the above Letter of Intent (LOI), the company said in an regulatory filing made with NSE during market hours today.
Orissa Bengal Carrier is a third-party logistics service provider, providing full truck load (FTL), parcel and part truck load services, less than truck load (LTL).
The company's net profit declined 33.05% to Rs 1.60 crore as sales flat remained flat at Rs 92.30 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

