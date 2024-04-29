Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Supreme Industries Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd and Vaibhav Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2024.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd surged 9.40% to Rs 69.63 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Supreme Industries Ltd spiked 8.52% to Rs 4777.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49781 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10786 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd soared 7.71% to Rs 685. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd exploded 7.49% to Rs 1105. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd advanced 7.33% to Rs 429.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44486 shares in the past one month.

