Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PDS arm inks pact to acquire 60% stake in GSC Link

PDS arm inks pact to acquire 60% stake in GSC Link

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

PDS said that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, PDS Sourcing has entered into share subscription agreement to acquire 60% stake in GSC Link (GSCL) for total consideration of Rs 10.25 crore ($1.20 million).

GSCL is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong. This strategic acquisition is aimed at expanding the company's global footprint, with a strategic focus on enhancing its presence and service capabilities in the USA market.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 15 July 2025, subject to the satisfaction of condition precedent provided under share subscription agreement (SSA).

PDS is a global fashion infrastructure platform offering product development, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide. The company operates a vast global network covering over 90 offices in 22 countries.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12% to Rs 40.30 crore despite 9.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3525.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter declined 2.10% to settle at Rs 399.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin carves-out its LupinLife Consumer Healthcare

Lupin carves-out its LupinLife Consumer Healthcare

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel

LTIMindtree introduced its GCC-as-a-Service

LTIMindtree introduced its GCC-as-a-Service

Hyundai Motor India sells 60,924 units in June'25

Hyundai Motor India sells 60,924 units in June'25

Maruti Suzuki India records 6.26% decline in June sales

Maruti Suzuki India records 6.26% decline in June sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon