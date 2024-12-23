Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab & Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 48.44, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.25% in last one year as compared to a 10.45% rally in NIFTY and a 19.29% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 48.44, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23682.349609375. The Sensex is at 78309.92, up 0.34%.Punjab & Sind Bank has eased around 0.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6575.7, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.73 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 48.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Indian Bank drops for fifth straight session

Indian Bank drops for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

LTIMindtree Ltd eases for fifth straight session

LTIMindtree Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon