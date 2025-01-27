Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.73%, NIFTY Crashes 1.14%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.73%, NIFTY Crashes 1.14%

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 4.73% at 1565.65 today. The index has slipped 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd dropped 7.61%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 6.68% and Tips Music Ltd fell 6.66%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 27.00% over last one year compared to the 6.92% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 3.36% and Nifty Metal index is down 2.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.14% to close at 22829.15 while the SENSEX has slid 1.08% to close at 75366.17 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 25.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.96 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Chemo Pharma Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2024 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 12.41% in the December 2024 quarter

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 43.91% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

