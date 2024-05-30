Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 3.01%

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 3.01% at 9545.25 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd slipped 6.36%, Hindustan Copper Ltd shed 6.01% and Tata Steel Ltd fell 5.80%. The Nifty Metal index is up 62.00% over last one year compared to the 21.33% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 2.19% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.95% to close at 22488.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.83% to close at 73885.6 today.
First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

