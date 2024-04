With effect from 24 April 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Share India Securities announced that Mohammad Rubaid Khan (DIN: 09565682) vide letter dated 24 April 2024 has tendered his resignation from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with immediate effect, i.e., from close of business hours on 24 April 2024, due to his personal commitments and pre-occupancy.