Singapore Market falls on easing Middle East tensions

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The Singapore Kong share market finished session significantly higher on Monday, 22 April 2024, as bargain-hunting resumed on tracking regional bourses gains amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index surged 48.66 points, or 1.53% to 3,225.17 after trading between 3,176.56 and 3,238.59. Volume of 2.00 billion shares worth S$1.31 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 363 to 235.
Seatrium was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 7.8% to S$0.083. DBS was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 6.43% to S$34.07.
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

