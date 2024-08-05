Business Standard
Speculative net longs in US Dollar Index ease slightly

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures slightly reduce their net long position although they continue to hover near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 16958 contracts in the data reported through July 30, 2024, still staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a weekly decline of 1262 net long contracts.
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

