Monday, July 14, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vegetable Oil import dips 8% on year in Jun-25

Vegetable Oil import dips 8% on year in Jun-25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
According to a latest update from the Solvent Extractors Association of India, Indias vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) imports for June, 2025 totalled 1,549,825 tons compared to 1,550,659 tons in June 2024, more or less same compared to same month of last year. This includes 1,531,328 tons of edible oils and 18,497 tons of non-edible oils, however, sharp increased compared to May 25 import of 1,187,068 tons. In first eight months of the oil year 2024-25 (November 2024-June 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 9,434,593 tons, down by 8% from 10,229,106 tons in the same period last year. (The import of edible oils data does not include import from Nepal).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pound net speculative longs rise

Pound net speculative longs rise

Euro speculative net longs at one and half year high

Euro speculative net longs at one and half year high

Desco Infratech hits the roof on bagging Rs 10-cr orders

Desco Infratech hits the roof on bagging Rs 10-cr orders

BSE SME Chemkart India crawls higher on debut, lists at slight premium

BSE SME Chemkart India crawls higher on debut, lists at slight premium

John Cockerill India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

John Cockerill India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon