Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 01:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VIP Clothing launches branded handkerchiefs under its accessories division

VIP Clothing launches branded handkerchiefs under its accessories division

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
VIP Clothing announced the launch of its first-ever range of branded handkerchiefs under its accessories division. This move marks a significant step in the company's continued effort to transform traditionally unorganized categories into branded essentials. In addition to handkerchiefs, VIP is reinforcing its commitment to the footwear segment, with a special focus on its highly successful line of semi-premium socks.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CRISIL Ratings assigns 'AA-' corporate credit rating with 'stable' outlook to Eureka Forbes

CRISIL Ratings assigns 'AA-' corporate credit rating with 'stable' outlook to Eureka Forbes

Ace Software hits the roof on inking LoI to establish joint venture

Ace Software hits the roof on inking LoI to establish joint venture

Garware Technical jumps after getting nod from NSE for bonus issue

Garware Technical jumps after getting nod from NSE for bonus issue

RBI highlights decline in GDP growth, says outlook on demand conditions remains subdued

RBI highlights decline in GDP growth, says outlook on demand conditions remains subdued

Market trade sideways; media shares slide

Market trade sideways; media shares slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayICAI CA Final Result 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon