Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 173.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 56.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 January 2025.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 173.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 56.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.72% to Rs.890.30. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 8.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99308 shares. The stock rose 1.75% to Rs.1,071.65. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Devyani International Ltd clocked volume of 278.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.59% to Rs.204.50. Volumes stood at 44.08 lakh shares in the last session.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd notched up volume of 322.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.90% to Rs.172.71. Volumes stood at 70.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 92.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.96 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.66% to Rs.69.43. Volumes stood at 20.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

