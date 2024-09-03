Business Standard
World Bank boosts India's growth estimate to 7%

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
The World Bank has boosted India's growth forecast for FY24/25 to 7% from 6.6%. In a latest update, the bank noted that country's robust growth prospects, with declining inflation, will help reduce extreme poverty. The World Bank also said India was the fastest growing global economy in FY23/24 at 8.2%, on the back of an improved labour market and continuing robust service trade. Indias growth was boosted by public infrastructure investment and increased household real estate investments.
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

