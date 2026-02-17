Discount on Venezuelan oil to Indian refiners shrinks to lowest on record
Indian refiners see Venezuelan merey crude discounts shrink to record lows amid high freight costs and tighter supply dynamics
S Dinakar
Indian refiners are securing some of the lowest discounts in history for purchases of dirty Venezuelan crude oil grades, Indian Customs data showed and industry officials said. Discounts on Venezuelan Merey, a heavy, high sulphur, acidic crude oil, have dipped below $10 per barrel for the first time to as low as $6.50 per barrel, one-third of what Indian refiners have secured in the past, two traders said. The discounts are calculated off benchmark ICE Brent and on a delivered basis to
