Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 220 during early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,710, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed Rs 300 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,500.

The price of 22-carat gold was up Rs 200 at Rs 58,400.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,710.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,860, Rs 63,710, and Rs 64,310, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,400.





US gold prices were flat on Wednesday, as trading remained muted amid expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the first quarter of 2024 and a generally weaker dollar.

Spot gold was steady at $2,066.86 per ounce, as of 0150 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $2,078.20 per ounce.

Bullion is on track to mark an over 10 per cent gain this year - its best since 2020 - on safe-haven inflows driven by wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, coupled with bets for a cut in US interest rates. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 58,550, Rs 58,400, and Rs 58,950, respectively.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $24.25 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $978.56. Palladium fell 0.3 per cent to $1,176.49.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 79,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 81,000.



(with inputs from Reuters)