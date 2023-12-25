Sensex (    %)
                        
Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 63,490 per 10g

The price of silver also remained unchanged with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,000

Image via Shutterstock

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,640, Rs 63,490, and Rs 64,090, respectively

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 9:01 AM IST

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,490, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained unchanged with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,000.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged at Rs 58,200.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,490.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,640, Rs 63,490, and Rs 64,090, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,200.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 58,350, Rs 58,200, and Rs 58,750, respectively. 

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 79,000.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 80,500.

Topics : Gold Gold trade Gold and silver Gold Prices Silver Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 8:26 AM IST

