Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,720, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,720 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,490.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,720.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,870.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,490.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,640.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900.
US gold prices rebounded on Saturday and were heading for a weekly gain, helped by a retreat in the US dollar and safe-haven inflows as US President Donald Trump's deadline for trade deals loomed.
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $3,343.07 per ounce, as of 0617 GMT. Bullion is up about 2.1 per cent this week.
US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $3,352.50.
Elsewhere, spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $36.86 per ounce and palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $1,135.70.
Platinum rose 0.7 per cent to $1,376.33 per ounce and was heading for its fifth straight week of gains.
(with inputs from Reuters)