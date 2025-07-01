Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,400; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,10,000

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,400 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,10,000.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,200.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,400.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,550.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,200.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,350.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,10,000.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,20,000.
US Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and heightened uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies ahead of the July 9 deadline, driving investors toward safe-haven assets.
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $3,322.55 per ounce, as of 0430 GMT.
US gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to $3,334.80.
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $36.16 per ounce.
Platinum was steady at $1,352.49, while palladium gained 1.4 per cent to $1,113.18.
(with inputs from Reuters)