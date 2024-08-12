Business Standard
Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 70,300, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 83,000

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 64,440

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,300. Photo: Unsplash

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 70,300, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 83,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,300.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,450, Rs 70,300, and Rs 70,300, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,440.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,590, Rs 64,440, and Rs 64,440, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 83,000.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 88,000.

US gold prices held steady on Monday, with investors awaiting key US inflation data due later this week to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's likely interest rate cut next month.

Spot gold were little changed at $2,425.94 per ounce, as of 0153 GMT. US gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to $2,464.80.

Spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $27.29 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1 per cent higher to $923.20and palladium was nearly unchanged at $905.00 .

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

