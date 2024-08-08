Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 69,260, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 81,000

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,640, Rs 63,490, and Rs 63,290, respectively.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 69,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 81,900.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,260.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,410, Rs 69,260, and Rs 69,050, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,490.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,640, Rs 63,490, and Rs 63,290, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 81,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 86,900.

US gold prices edged higher on Thursday, aided by rising expectations of a US interest rate cut and persistent tensions in the Middle East, while traders awaited economic data for insights into the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,387.37 per ounce, as of 0157 GMT. However, US gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to $2,426.00.

Spot silver was up 0.6 per cent to $26.76 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $915.30 and palladium gained 0.56 per cent to $887.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)