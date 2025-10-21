Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,30,680; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,71,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,71,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,790.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,680 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,30,030 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,830.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,19,190.
Also Read
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,940.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,71,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,89,900.
US gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits after bullion hit a fresh high in the previous session on hopes of further interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve and strong safe-haven demand.
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $4,340.29 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, having hit an all-time high of $4,381.21 on Monday. US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.1 per cent to $4,356.40 per ounce.
Elsewhere, spot silver dipped 1.6 per cent to $51.64 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.7 per cent to $1,627.62 and palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $1,503.17.
(with inputs from Reuters)