Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,30,680; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,71,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,30,680; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,71,900

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,790

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,830 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,71,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,790.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,680 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,30,030 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,830.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,19,190.
 

Also Read

People purchase gold jewellery at UTZ, Jewellery shop at Zaveri Bazar Occasion of Dhanteras in Mumbai on Saturday, 18th October 2025. (PHOTO KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Dhanteras 2025: Festive trade likely to cross ₹1 trillion, says CAIT

gold, gold stocks

Gold prices consolidate after record rally, focus on US-China talks

Gold Prices Rising

Gold hits 48 all-time highs in 2025 as prices soar and demand stays strong

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,30,850; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,71,900

gold, gold stocks

Gold likely to consolidate next week as US data, Fed meeting loom: Analysts

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,940. 
        
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,71,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,89,900.
 
US gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits after bullion hit a fresh high in the previous session on hopes of further interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve and strong safe-haven demand.
 
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $4,340.29 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, having hit an all-time high of $4,381.21 on Monday. US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.1 per cent to $4,356.40 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver dipped 1.6 per cent to $51.64 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.7 per cent to $1,627.62 and palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $1,503.17.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

silver, silver market

Sold out in India, panic in London: What triggered the silver market chaos

gold, jewellery

Gold, silver regain shine on Diwali as safe-haven demand, value buying rise

gold, jewellery

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,32,780; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,84,900

dhanteras, gold

Why Dhanteras remains India's biggest gold-buying day despite record prices

gold, gold stocks

HSBC forecasts gold to reach $5,000/oz in 2026 amid global uncertainty

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading 2025 TimeStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon