HSBC forecasts gold to reach $5,000/oz in 2026 amid global uncertainty

HSBC on Friday raised its 2025 average gold price forecast by $100 to $3,455 per ounce, citing geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and a weakening U.S. dollar, and projected prices could reach $5,000 in 2026.
"Gold rally likely sustained through 1H'26 by geopolitical risks, economic policy uncertainty and rising public debt," the bank said in a note.
Unlike past rallies, HSBC believes many of the new entrants to the gold market are likely to remain even after the rally subsides” not necessarily for price gains, but for gold's role as a diversifier and safe-haven asset.
While the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-cutting cycle is expected to support gold prices, its positive impact tends to fade as the cycle wanes, the bank noted.
Gold prices scaled another record high at $4,378.69 on Friday and was headed for its biggest weekly gain since December 2008, as geopolitical and economic uncertainty along with growing U.S. rate cut bets drove investors to the safe-haven metal.
ANZ, meanwhile, on Thursday forecast gold will peak near $4,600 per ounce by June 2026, followed by a gradual decline in the second half as the Fed concludes its easing cycle and clarity emerges on U.S. economic growth and trade tariff policies.
Following is a list of analysts' latest forecasts for 2025 and 2026 gold prices (in $ per ounce):
Brokerage/Age Annual Price Forecasts Price Targets Forecast ncy as of 2025 2026 HSBC $3,455 $4,600 October $4,600 per 17, 2025 ounce by year end 2025 ANZ $3,494 $4,445 $4,400 by October year-end and 16, 2025 $4,600 by June 2026 Bank of $3,352 $4,438 2026 gold October America outlook raised 13, 2025 to $5,000 Societe - - $5000 by the October Generale end of 2026 13, 2025 Standard - $4,488 October Chartered 13, 2025 Goldman $3,400 $4,525 $4,900 by October Sachs December 2026 7, 2025 Commerzbank* $4,000 - $4,200 by the October end of next 7, 2025 year Deutsche Bank $3,291 $4,000 $4,300 by Septembe Q4-2026 r 17, 2025 UBS - - Decline in October real rates, 16, 2025 potentially into negative territory could push gold towards $4,700 Citi Research $3,400 $3,250 - Septembe r 29, 2025 *end-of-period forecasts