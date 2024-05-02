Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 71,500, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 82,900

Business Standard
Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,500, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 82,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,540.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,500.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,650, Rs 71,500, and Rs 72,370, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,540.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,690, Rs 65,540, and Rs 66,340, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 82,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 86,400.

US gold prices edged higher for a second straight session on Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated that it is still leaning toward eventual rate cuts, while investors' focus pivoted toward the US non-farm payrolls data.

Spot gold firmed 0.3 per cent at $2,325.02 per ounce by 0218 GMT, after climbing over 1 per cent in the previous session. US gold futures rose 1 per cent to $2,334.40.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $26.75 per ounce. Platinum gained 1 per cent to $959.40 after hitting a two-week high earlier in the session. Palladium advanced 0.5 per cent to $953.30.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: May 02 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

