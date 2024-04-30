Gold price rally could cut India's demand to four-year low, says WGC

India's gold demand in the March quarter rose 8 per cent from a year ago, but recent rallies in prices of the precious metal could cut its total consumption in 2024 to the lowest in four years, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday.



Demand for gold from India could stand between 700 metric tons and 800 metric tons in 2024, with the figure falling near the lower end of the range if prices continue to rally, Sachin Jain, CEO of WGC's Indian operations, told Reuters.







ALSO READ: Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 72,590 The WGC had earlier expected demand in the world's second biggest consumer after China to rise to between 800 and 900 tons in 2024. India's gold consumption fell 1.7 per cent in 2023 from a year earlier to 761 tons.

Domestic prices of gold hit a record high this month of 73,958 rupees ($885.72) per 10 grams. They have risen more than 13 per cent in 2024 after rising more than 10 per cent in 2023.



Soaring gold prices, leading to effectively higher returns, are boosting investment demand while suppressing consumption for use in jewellery, which makes up three-quarters of total demand, Jain added.



Indian gold consumption in the Jan-March quarter rose 8 per cent to 136.6 tons, as investment demand jumped 19 per cent and jewellery demand rose 4 per cent in the quarter, the WGC said.



In the March quarter, scrap supplies jumped 10 per cent from a year ago to 38.3 tons, the second highest on the record, as the price rally prompted some investors to liquidate holdings, the data showed.



Buying gold during festivals is considered auspicious in India, but demand was weak during this month's Gudi Padwa festival, also known as Ugadi in some regions, as prices jumped to a record high.



Demand during the approaching annual Hindu and Jain holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya is likely to be moderate, however, Jain said.

