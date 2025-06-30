Monday, June 30, 2025 | 08:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,410, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,07,700

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,410, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,07,700

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,290

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,07,700.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,290.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,410.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹97,560.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,290.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,440.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,07,700.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,17,700. 
   
US Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than a month on Monday as easing trade tensions between US and China dampened safe-haven demand and prompted investors to pivot toward riskier assets. 
Asian shares firmed on Monday, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged higher.
 
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $3,264.64 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since May 29.
 
US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $3,275.30.
 
Spot silver was down 0.4 per cent at $35.84 per ounce.
 
Platinum firmed 0.4 per cent to $1,344.63, while palladium fell 0.6 per cent to $1,127.23.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

Silver Rate Today Gold Rate Today Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

