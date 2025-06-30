Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee opens flat at 85.48/$; likely to end June muted amid weak dollar

Rupee opens flat at 85.48/$; likely to end June muted amid weak dollar

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency began the session 1 paise higher at 85.48 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money (Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee opened flat on Monday as the dollar index and oil prices traded slightly lower amid strength in Asian currencies.
 
The domestic currency began the session 1 paise higher at 85.48 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg. The muted opening comes after the currency logged its best week since January 2023, driven mainly by a plunge in crude oil prices amid Iran-Israel conflicts.  
 
The unit has appreciated by around 0.14 per cent so far this month, making it one of the worst-performing Asian currencies.
 
The Indian rupee rose to 86.4750 on Friday, following the completion of selling for the HDB Financial Services IPO, which was oversubscribed 17 times, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. Some outflows may occur due to JSW Paints' acquisition of Akzo Nobel India, and further outflows could follow as HDB Financial’s IPO allotment is announced, he said.  
 

Also Read

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee posts best week since Jan 2023 as oil prices slide; ends below 85.5/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee continues rally amid weak US data; opens higher at 85.50/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee advances 38 paise as dollar index softens; ends at 85.71/$

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Nifty IT worst performer so far in 2025, drops 10%; time to bottom fish?

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee gains on soft dollar, easing West Asia tensions; opens at 85.92/$

 
Meanwhile, the dollar index traded lower as trade deals are back in focus with the July 9 deadline approaching for the US reciprocal tariffs to kick in. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.20 per cent at 97.21.
 
Last week, US President Donald Trump touted that a "very big" trade deal could be signed with India soon. India’s negotiators have extended their stay in Washington to seal the deal before the deadline, according to a Bloomberg report. 
 
India's current account balance recorded a surplus of $13.5 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 as compared with $4.6 billion (0.5 per cent of GDP) in the year-ago period, RBI said on Friday. The current account was in deficit of $11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in the December quarter of 2024-25. 
 
The CAD may widen to 1.2 per cent next year amid uncertainty stemming from US tariffs on Indian exports, Bhansali noted. "The India–US trade deal, expected before the July 9 deadline on reciprocal tariffs, remains a key monitorable. Exporters are advised to wait for levels near 86.00 to sell, while importers may consider buying on dips."
 
In commodities, oil prices extended their fall after posting their biggest weekly plunge in over two years before a likely Opec+ supply hike. Brent crude price was down 0.30 per cent at $67.57 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.43 per cent at 65.24, as of 9:15 AM IST.
   

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; SMIDs gain; JB Chem slides 6%; IndiGo at new high

HDB Financial

HDB Financial IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

TVS, bike, motorcycle, two wheelers

Nuvama sees mixed June auto sales; two-wheelers, tractors to outperform

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stocks to Watch Today: Torrent Pharma, Tata Steel, Mazagon Dock, Suzlon

IPO

Sambhv Steel IPO booked 28x: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Rupee Markets Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Trump tariffs currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon