Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

Gold slumps Rs 380 to Rs 59,450/10g, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,500

The price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 340, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,500

Gold

Gol

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold fell by Rs 380 during Thursday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,450, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver, too fell by Rs 1,000  with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,500.   

The price of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 340, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,500.   

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,450.   

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,600, Rs 59,450, and Rs 59,780, respectively.   

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,500.   

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,650, Rs 54,500, and Rs 54,800, respectively.

Also Read

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 59,830; silver up Rs 500 to Rs 74,000

Gold, silver prices unchanged, precious metal trading at Rs 73.500 /kg

Gold up by Rs 100, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,000/10g

Govt rolls out 3rd phase of mandatory gold hallmarking in 55 new districts

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal selling at Rs 59,890 per 10g


US gold prices firmed on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields weakened after the US inflation data cemented the case for a Federal Reserve rate pause next week, although bullion was not far from a near three-week low seen in the previous session.

Spot gold added 0.3 per cent to $1,912.09 per ounce by 0110 GMT, having hit its lowest level since Aug. 25 on Wednesday at $1,905.10. US gold futures were up 0.1 per cent at $1,933.70.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $22.89 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $902.05 and palladium eased 0.2 per cent to $1,257.26.

One kg of silver is currently trading at 73,500 in Delhi and Mumbai.

One kg of silver in Chennai is currently trading at Rs 77,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold Price Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices Silver Gold and silver Gold

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon