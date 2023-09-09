Gold up by Rs 100, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,000/10g

The price of 24-carat gold jumped by Rs 110 during Saturday's early trade, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 60,000, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices, on the other hand, remaiined unchanged with one kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,000.

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,150, Rs 60,000, and Rs 60,330, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,000.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,150, Rs 55,000, and Rs 55,300, respectively.

Also Read Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070 Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500 Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200 Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400 Govt rolls out 3rd phase of mandatory gold hallmarking in 55 new districts Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal selling at Rs 59,890 per 10g Gold prices jump by Rs 100, silver falls by Rs 700, trading at Rs 76,200/kg Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 60,220 per 10g Oil industry elite hits Singapore to debate over crude's next twist

During Friday's trade, the US gold prices ticked up, buoyed by a slight retreat in the dollar, while investors hunkered down for more economic data next week to gauge the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike plans.

Spot gold inched 0.1 per cent higher at $1,920.49 per ounce by 2:06 p.m. EDT (1806 GMT).

Silver fell 0.1 per cent to $22.93 per ounce, while platinum dropped 1.2 per cent to $892.26. Both are headed for weekly falls.

One kg of silver currently trades at Rs 74,000 in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 77,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)