Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,720, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 74,900

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,640, Rs 57,490, and Rs 57,990, respectively.

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,720, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,720.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,870, Rs 62,720, and Rs 63,220, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,490.

US Gold prices on Friday were set for their first weekly gain in two, supported by a softer dollar and safe-haven buying, as investors awaited further clues on when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin cutting its interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,026.5 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, and has gained 0.7 per cent for the week so far. US gold futures edged 0.2 per cent higher to $2,035.5 per ounce.

Turmoil in the Middle East also lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on a UK-owned cargo ship, and they targeted Israel's port and resort city of Eilat with ballistic missiles and drones.

Spot platinum was up 0.1 per cent at $903.25 per ounce, palladium rose 0.3 per cent at $970.48, while silver was up 0.3 per cent at $22.80 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 74,900.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 76,400.

(with inputs from Reuters)