Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,870, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,600

The price of 22-carat gold remained flat, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,550

Gold

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,700, Rs 58,550, and Rs 59,100, respectively.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 8:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in during early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,870, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also remained unchanged with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,600.

The price of 22-carat gold remained flat, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,550.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,870.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,970, Rs 63,870, and Rs 64,470, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,550.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,700, Rs 58,550, and Rs 59,100, respectively. 

US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by the prospect of interest rate cuts in 2024 from the Federal Reserve, while investors look forward to a slew of economic data this week for more clarity on the US rate outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,068.29 per ounce, as of 0129 GMT. Bullion prices gained 13 per cent in 2023 to post their first annual gain since 2020.

US gold futures also climbed 0.3 per cent to $2,077.40 per ounce.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.16 per cent to 879.11 tonnes on Friday from 880.55 tonnes on Thursday.

Physical gold demand in India remained sluggish last week as the rally in local prices to near record highs discouraged buyers during the year-end holidays.

Spot silver gained 0.5 per cent to $23.88 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $987.61. Palladium slipped 0.9 per cent to $1,088.82.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,600.

Also Read

Gold, silver prices remain stable, yellow metal selling at Rs 63,870/10g

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold prices dip Rs 220, silver falls Rs 100, trading at Rs 75,700 per kg

Gold prices increase by Rs 160 to Rs 61,960/kg; silver rate up Rs 500

Gold prices increase by Rs 110 to Rs 61,640/10 gm; silver rate up Rs 700

Gold, silver prices remain stable, yellow metal selling at Rs 63,870/10g

Gold price dips Rs 380 to Rs 63,870, silver falls Rs 1,200 to Rs 78,300

Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

Gold price jumps Rs 430 to Rs 64,250, silver climbs Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold rises Rs 110, silver slumps Rs 300, trading at Rs 79,200 per kg


In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 80,000.

(with inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices Federal Reserve gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon