Bitcoin extends recent bout of volatility in climb back toward $30,000

By Suvashree Ghosh

Bitcoin pushed its way back toward $30,000, extending a recent period of turbulence around the closely watched round-number level.









“We’re seeing short positions getting liquidated into a market that exhibits thin order books, pushing up the Bitcoin price,” said Stefan von Haenisch, head of sales trading at OSL SG Pte in Singapore. The largest token rose as much as 3.7% on Thursday to trade at $29,469.45, before paring the advance to around $28,930 as of 9:30 a.m. in New York. Smaller tokens including Ether, Cardano and Avalanche made gains too, reflecting a general buoyant sentiment across the crypto market.

On Thursday, Bitcoin had surged as much as 7.3% but quickly erased the move and fell into the red, leaving investors scratching their heads — as is often the case with swings in crypto prices. The retreat sparked a litany of speculation. The theories included the suggestion that a well-known trading firm was dumping Bitcoin and that the US government was selling the cryptocurrency. Another claim was that tokens connected to the Mt. Gox collapse may finally be reintroduced into the market.

Also Read Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023 What is cryptocurrency mining? Is it the beginning of crypto's end? Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance Crypto wrap: Market in green but Fed announcement to keep volatility high Bitcoin begins to test inflection point while momentum slows: Report Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, says Standard Chartered SVB still seeing outflows after first citizens takeover, FT says Closer look at Bitcoin's rally suggests the depth of demand is deceptive Crypto wrap: Profit booking, UK inflation data pull major tokens down



Bitcoin, on track for its fourth straight monthly gain, has rebounded 75% in 2023 from last year’s rout, weathering a US crypto crackdown and the long shadow of FTX’s failure. Expectations that the Federal Reserve will eventually pivot to lowering interest rates have helped to breathe life into digital-asset markets. Contributing to recent swings are liquidity pressures, which have been a persistent issue for crypto markets since the collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November. Market makers and institutional investors largely absent from the space compared to Bitcoin’s heights at the end of 2021.



Some market watchers pegged Wednesday’s early pop to the notion that the token is viewed as a hedge for US banking angst, which flared again around First Republic Bank. The hedge argument is based on the contention that Bitcoin embodies an alternative to the fiat-based banking sector. But Bitcoin’s jump has sputtered around $30,000, with the token poking above that level only to slip back. It remains $40,000 down from its 2021 record.