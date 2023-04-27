close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bitcoin extends recent bout of volatility in climb back toward $30,000

The largest token rose as much as 3.7% on Thursday to trade at $29,469.45, before paring the advance to around $28,930 as of 9:30 a.m. in New York

Bloomberg
bitcoin, Crytpocurrency

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Suvashree Ghosh
 
Bitcoin pushed its way back toward $30,000, extending a recent period of turbulence around the closely watched round-number level.
 
The largest token rose as much as 3.7% on Thursday to trade at $29,469.45, before paring the advance to around $28,930 as of 9:30 a.m. in New York. Smaller tokens including Ether, Cardano and Avalanche made gains too, reflecting a general buoyant sentiment across the crypto market.
“We’re seeing short positions getting liquidated into a market that exhibits thin order books, pushing up the Bitcoin price,” said Stefan von Haenisch, head of sales trading at OSL SG Pte in Singapore.

Chart
On Thursday, Bitcoin had surged as much as 7.3% but quickly erased the move and fell into the red, leaving investors scratching their heads — as is often the case with swings in crypto prices. The retreat sparked a litany of speculation. The theories included the suggestion that a well-known trading firm was dumping Bitcoin and that the US government was selling the cryptocurrency. Another claim was that tokens connected to the Mt. Gox collapse may finally be reintroduced into the market. 

Also Read

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

What is cryptocurrency mining?

Is it the beginning of crypto's end?

Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance

Crypto wrap: Market in green but Fed announcement to keep volatility high

Bitcoin begins to test inflection point while momentum slows: Report

Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, says Standard Chartered

SVB still seeing outflows after first citizens takeover, FT says

Closer look at Bitcoin's rally suggests the depth of demand is deceptive

Crypto wrap: Profit booking, UK inflation data pull major tokens down


Contributing to recent swings are liquidity pressures, which have been a persistent issue for crypto markets since the collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November. Market makers and institutional investors largely absent from the space compared to Bitcoin’s heights at the end of 2021. 
Bitcoin, on track for its fourth straight monthly gain, has rebounded 75% in 2023 from last year’s rout, weathering a US crypto crackdown and the long shadow of FTX’s failure. Expectations that the Federal Reserve will eventually pivot to lowering interest rates have helped to breathe life into digital-asset markets.

But Bitcoin’s jump has sputtered around $30,000, with the token poking above that level only to slip back. It remains $40,000 down from its 2021 record.
Some market watchers pegged Wednesday’s early pop to the notion that the token is viewed as a hedge for US banking angst, which flared again around First Republic Bank. The hedge argument is based on the contention that Bitcoin embodies an alternative to the fiat-based banking sector. 

Tellingly, the world’s largest digital asset’s 30-day rolling correlation with gold has surged since March and stood at 57% as olf Wednesday, according to blockchain data provider Kaiko — its highest level in almost two years.
Bitcoin “is a risk asset, but it is also more than that,” wrote Noelle Acheson, author of the “Crypto Is Macro Now” newsletter. “It is also an ‘insurance’ asset, and as such is an intriguing banking strain play: one of the only assets that can straddle both narratives.”


Topics : Bitcoin Bitcoin prices cryptocurrency

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 cr worth of shares at 19% premium

Wipro
2 min read

Bajaj Auto gains 3%, hits new peak post Q4 nos on healthy growth prospects

Bajaj Platina 110. Photo: Company website
4 min read

L&T Technology Services soars 8% on healthy Q4 results, strong outlook

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Bajaj Finance
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

After a dismal FY23, is the tide turning for mid, small-cap segments?

Investments
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Nifty ends April F&O series above 17900; Bajaj twins, Bharti Airtel support

investors, markets
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: Wipro, HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Power, Abbott

sensex, BSE
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

GAIL, BEL, GMDC: Bullish PSU stocks may see up to 20% upside

markets
3 min read
Web Exclusive

F&O Expiry: Here's what the options data suggest for Nifty, Bank Nifty

Nifty50, nifty
3 min read

ITC extends rally, hits new high; surges 25% so far in calendar year 2023

ITC
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon