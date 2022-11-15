Is it the beginning of crypto's end?

If not in seconds, the $16 billion wealth of former FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was gone in hours. FTX, the world’s second biggest crypto exchange, has gone bankrupt. Over 10 lakh crypto investors cannot withdraw their money now. This bust has triggered another round of sell offs on other exchanges. Bitcoin plummeted another 12% in the last five days, after shedding over 70% this past year. So is it the beginning of the end of Crypto? Let's find out in this episode of the podcast.