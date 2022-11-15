JUST IN
Is it the beginning of crypto's end?
India' health sector got $1.5-billion investment so far this year
PFRDA further eases paperless onboarding with CKYC documentation
Rising interest rates to mute bond issuance this fiscal, says report
How to transfer shares?
First green bond to attract mix of local and foreign buyers: Bankers
Municipal corps should explore land-based models to raise funds: RBI
NPCI likely to extend volume cap deadline for existing UPI apps
Crippled by huge losses, RSRTC seeks six-month time to repay bond
Budget 2023-24: Sitharaman's meetings with stakeholders to begin on Nov 21
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Business Standard

Is it the beginning of crypto's end?

FTX, the world's second biggest crypto exchange, has gone bankrupt. Bitcoin fell another 12% in the last five days, after shedding over 70% this past year. So is it the beginning of the end of crypto?

Topics
cryptocurrencies bitcoin | cryptocurrency | digital currency

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Markets, market fall

ALSO READ

Binance-FTX saga deepens crypto investors' fears, Bitcoin near two-year low

Sam Bankman-Fried: 'Crypto genius' who lost $14.5 billion in a single day

Crypto wrap: Amid a volatile week, experts want regulators to collaborate

What is cryptocurrency mining?

Crypto m-cap tops $1 trillion; Bitcoin breaches $22,000-mark after a month

    • If not in seconds, the $16 billion wealth of former FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was gone in hours. FTX, the world’s second biggest crypto exchange, has gone bankrupt. Over 10 lakh crypto investors cannot withdraw their money now. This bust has triggered another round of sell offs on other exchanges. Bitcoin plummeted another 12% in the last five days, after shedding over 70% this past year. So is it the beginning of the end of Crypto? Let's find out in this episode of the podcast.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 09:37 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .