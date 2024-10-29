Business Standard
Bitcoin tops $70,000 for first time since June as US election nears

Bitcoin tops $70,000 for first time since June as US election nears

Bitcoin is viewed by some as a so-called Trump trade because Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump embraced digital assets during campaigning

Bitcoin

Trump is ahead in prediction markets, while polls show a neck-and-neck race against Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

By Sunil Jagtiani 
Bitcoin rose past $70,000 for the first time since June, bolstered by inflows into dedicated exchange-traded funds as well as speculation about potential outcomes from next week’s US election. 
The largest digital asset climbed about 1 per cent before paring the advance to trade at $69,840 as of 7:23 a.m. on Tuesday in Singapore. Smaller tokens including second-ranked Ether also posted modest gains.
 
Bitcoin is viewed by some as a so-called Trump trade because Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump embraced digital assets during campaigning. Trump is ahead in prediction markets, while polls show a neck-and-neck race against Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.
 
 
The token drew succor from an overnight rally in stocks and is continuing to “price in a Donald Trump election victory,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty, wrote in a note. Bitcoin needs a sustained break past $70,000 to boost confidence that it can rally past March’s record of $73,798, he added. 
Trump has vowed to make the US the crypto capital of the planet. Harris has adopted a more measured approach, pledging to support a regulatory framework for the industry. Their positions contrast with a crackdown on the sector under President Joe Biden.
 
Options traders have increased bets that Bitcoin will reach a peak of $80,000 by the end of November regardless of who wins the election. Implied volatility around Election Day on Nov. 5 is elevated. Spot-Bitcoin ETFs in the US have attracted about $3.1 billion in net inflows so far this month.
 
Bitcoin has jumped 66 per cent in 2024 and lately weathered scaled back wagers on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts as well as a report of greater US scrutiny of Tether, a linchpin stablecoin for crypto trading.
 

bitcoins cryptocurrency US Elections Donald Trump

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

