Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Singapore court grants 4-month moratorium to WazirX after $230 mn hack

Singapore court grants 4-month moratorium to WazirX after $230 mn hack

Thankful for the court's decision, it will allow us to focus on our path to resolution, recovery and restructuring, says Nischal Shetty, co-founder, WazirX

WazirX

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Singapore court on Thursday granted a four-month moratorium to Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, a period which the embattled firm will use to restructure its business without worrying about legal proceedings.

A moratorium offers applicant temporary relief from legal proceedings.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

WazirX, India’s biggest crypto exchange, suffered a major hacking attack in July this year losing close to $230 million. Since then, it has been trying to deal with the crisis.

It had asked for a six-month moratorium, but the Singapore court gave it four months.

And with conditions.

The crypto exchange is required to make wallet addresses public via a court affidavit, respond to user queries raised in the courtroom, release financial information, and ensure future voting for court applications is scrutinised by independent parties.
 

“We are thankful for the court’s decision, which allows us to focus on our path to resolution, recovery and restructuring,” said Nischal Shetty, co-founder, WazirX. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Donald Trump launches cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial

Cryptocurrency

Two more offshore crypto bourses may get nod to resume India operations

WazirX hacker behind $234 mn crypto theft in India starts washing funds

WazirX hacker behind $234 mn crypto theft in India starts washing funds

Cryptocurrency

WazirX hacker behind $234 mn crypto theft in India starts washing funds

Cryptocurrency

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin ETFs take $50 bn baby steps toward bigger milestone


WazirX, whose parent company Zettai is based in Singapore, applied for restructuring at a Singapore court on August 23.

Earlier this month, WazirX had said customers affected by the recent cyberattack will not be able to recover their full funds even as the firm looks to restructure.

At a virtual press conference earlier this month, the firm’s advisors had explained that the company might look to return 55-57 per cent of the capital.

The crypto exchange platform said it was restructuring and as part of that it was looking for a white knight to provide capital and pursue partnership and collaboration.  

This entails implementation of revenue-generating products and mechanisms to share profit with users, tracing and recovering stolen crypto assets, and/or allowing users who need liquidity urgently to withdraw crypto assets more quickly and exit restructuring. 

The company had blamed its third party wallet service provider Liminal Custody for the security breach. 

Liminal has denied the charge. 

Also Read

ficci logo

Ficci furniture mission explores collaboration with Singapore businesses

S Iswaran

Ex-minister Iswaran pleads guilty in graft case that gripped Singapore

S Iswaran

Singapore to start landmark graft trial of former minister S Iswaran

HSBC

Decision paralysis: 69% Indians find it hard to plan for future, says study

Pope Francis

Pope concludes Asia trip, reiterates interfaith tolerance to heal world

Topics : Singapore cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon