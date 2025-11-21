Friday, November 21, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Bitcoin volatility in line with most asset classes: Binance CEO Teng

Bitcoin volatility in line with most asset classes: Binance CEO Teng

Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 21.2 per cent in November, raising losses over the past three months to 23.2 per cent

Richard Teng, Binance CEO

Binance Chief Executive Richard Teng | Photographer: Joseph Nair/Bloomberg

Reuters SYDNEY
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Binance Chief Executive Richard Teng said on Friday bitcoin's sharp drop in the past month was the result of investors deleveraging cryptocurrency holdings and risk aversion in line with that seen in most major asset classes.

Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, has fallen 21.2 per cent in November, raising losses over the past three months to 23.2 per cent as chances increase that it will end the year below $90,000.

The fall comes after bitcoin hit an all-time peak above $126,000 in early October.

"As with any asset class, there are always different cycles and volatility. What you're seeing is not only happening to crypto prices," Teng said at a media roundtable in Sydney on Friday.

 

"At this point in time, there's a bit of risk (off) and deleveraging happening as well."

Also Read

US China flag, US-China flag

China accuses US of $13 bn Bitcoin theft, calls it state-backed hacking

stablecoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

Crypto experts call for INR-backed stablecoin: Here's why it matters

Bitcoin

'Crypto has no intrinsic value': UK's top retail platform warns investors

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

Can gold and Bitcoin coexist on central bank books? Deutsche Bank weighs in

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

Bitcoin rises to record high as 'debasement' trade spurs risk rally

Global markets sold off this week, with investors rattled by an AI-led valuation bubble and the possibility that it could burst. So far, better-than-expected earnings from Nvidia Corp have failed to quell those worries. [MKTS/GLOB]

Teng said despite the decline, bitcoin is trading at more than double its level in 2024, when institutions like BlackRock began launching crypto investments and products.

"Over the past 1.5 years, the crypto sector has performed very, very well, so it's not unexpected that people do take profit," Teng said.

"Any consolidation is actually healthy for the industry, for the industry to take a breather, find its feet."

Teng declined to comment on whether Binance founder Changpeng Zhao would return to the exchange after he was pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump in October.

Zhao, a citizen of Canada who was born in China, paid a $50 million fine and served nearly four months in prison last year after pleading guilty to violating U.S. money laundering laws.

Zhao was replaced by Teng in 2023 as chief executive.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bitcoin, Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Crypto market losses mount, yet analysts warn against panic; here's why

stablecoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

After record highs, why crypto crashed and wiped out $1.2 trillion in weeks

Bitcoin

Bitcoin sinks below $90k as macro jitters mount; bottom or further pain?

Bitcoin

US shutdown end spurs recovery in crypto markets; Bitcoin, Ethereum rebound

Bitcoin

Crypto turmoil: Bitcoin slips 19% from peak, ETH below $3,300; what's next?

Topics : Bitcoin bitcoins cryptocurrencies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon