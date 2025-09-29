Monday, September 29, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Crypto climbs on whale buying; cautious institutions eye selective re-entry

Crypto climbs on whale buying; cautious institutions eye selective re-entry

The rebound in the crypto markets, analysts said, suggests cautious institutional re-entry, but also underlines that macroeconomic signals and ETF flows will remain pivotal

Bitcoin

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The cryptocurrency market witnessed a rebound on Monday, September 29, as flagship currencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and major altcoins were trading with gains, as whale accumulation adds support to the market. The analysts believe that the rebound suggests cautious institutional re-entry but also underlines that macroeconomic signals and ETF flows will remain pivotal in determining whether this recovery matures into a sustained uptrend.   
The recent rebound in the crypto market, with a over 2 per cent recovery after a 4 per cent weekly dip, Riya Sehgal, research analyst, Delta Exchange, said, highlights the tug-of-war between buyers. 

Bitcoin rebounds on whale accumulation

Bitcoin has respected its $110,000 support and is now testing the $112,000–$114,000 supply zone. At last check, Bitcoin was trading with gains of 2.4 per cent at $111,665, with a 24-hour trading volume of $39.58 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The flagship asset has oscillated between $109,236 and $112,375 in the last 24 hours.  Bitcoin's market capitalisation remained steady at $2.33 trillion, reinforcing Bitcoin’s status as the world’s largest digital asset. That said, Bitcoin is still over 10 per cent down from its peak of $124,457, scaled on August 14 this year.
 
 
The upward movement in Bitcoin, Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, said, is aided by whale accumulation. In just one week, whales bought $3.3 billion worth of BTC, followed by $1.73 billion in ETH accumulation later in the week. "This shows increased confidence in crypto, ahead of the fourth quarter. While ETFs saw significant outflows last week, whales absorbed the selling pressure, putting BTC back on the bullish track," said Patel.
 
From a technical point of view, Patel believes a decisive close above $112,600 could further strengthen Bitcoin’s momentum, with support standing at $107,900.

Also Read

Bitcoin

Crypto markets tumble as heavy liquidations, ETF outflows worry investors

Bitcoin

Calm before breakout? Bitcoin steadies, ETH slips, other altcoins shuffle

Bitcoin

Bearish undercurrents grip crypto market amid Fed shift, heavy ETF outflows

Bitcoin

BTC, ETH cool off amid leverage flush; 0G, Aster outperform altcoin space

Bitcoin

Crypto update: Bitcoin, Ethereum see profit booking; BNB eyes fresh high

 
Sehgal, on the other hand, said that a decisive break above $114,000, she believes, "could fuel further bullish momentum, potentially triggering significant short liquidations, while a failure would likely keep BTC range-bound."

Ethereum rises 2%; sees resistance at $4,210–$4,260 region

Ethereum (ETH), which enjoys the position of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, shows a similar dynamic—though it’s recovering, it remains capped under major trendline resistance at $4,210. At last check, ETH was trading at $4,101, up 2.28 per cent, with intraday price fluctuations between $3,969 and $4,145. Ethereum's trading volume reached $27.54 billion. Despite its recovery, Ethereum remains approximately 17 per cent below its peak of $4,953, scaled on August 25, 2025.
 
For Ethereum, Sehgal believes unless the asset breaks through the $4,210–$4,260 region, sellers could regain control, risking a retest of the $4,000–$3,820 levels.

Altcoins shine; MYX Finance outperforms

The favourable sentiment extended to other altcoins as well. MYX Finance (MYX) led the gains among the altcoins with a rally of 27 per cent on CoinMarketCap. Zcash (ZEC), Pump.fun (PUMP), Aethir (ATH), Story (IP), Astar (ASTER), 0G (0G), Hyperliquid (HYPE), Curve DAO Token (CRV), Worldcoin (WLD), and Sui (SUI) were the other gainers for the day with a rally of up to 15 per cent.
 
Conversely, ether.fi (ETHFI), TRON (TRX), and dogwifhat (WIF) fell by up to 1 per cent.
 

More From This Section

Bitcoin

BTC slips to $117k on profit-taking; ETH eyes breakout, altcoins diverge

bitcoin, cryptocurrency, market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Crypto news: Here's how BTC, ETH, altcoins are faring after US Fed rate cut

Bitcoin

Rate cut expectations boost Bitcoin: Is the next bull run on the cards?

stablecoin, cryptocurrency, crypto

Cybersecurity audits mandatory for crypto exchanges amid rising thefts

bitcoin, Crytpocurrency

Cautious crypto market awaits US Fed policy outcome amid rising ETF inflows

Topics : Bitcoin buying Bitcoin trading cryptocurrencies cryptocurrencies bitcoin Bitcoin prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyLatest News LIVE10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartGold-Silver Price TodayFabtech Technologies IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon