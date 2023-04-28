Crypto exchange CoinDCX releases proof of reserve for January-March 2023



As of March 24, 2023, CoinDCX has reserves of 199.4 million tether (USDT) against the liabilities of 198.5 million tether (USDT). According to the company's statement, the reserves represent cryptocurrencies lying on partner exchanges such as Binance, Huobi and Bitmex, wallets and relevant blockchains, whereas user liability represents the crypto balances of individual users. Cryptocurrency company CoinDCX released its Proof of Reserve (PoR) report for the period between January and March 2023. The report, which shows the results of a third-party audit of a crypto company, is now being published by several crypto exchanges in a bid to boost investors' confidence. This has become more crucial after the collapse of FTX last year.



Back in December, CoinDCX released its PoR for the first time. The data showed that the total value of the reserves at the crypto exchange CoinDCX stood at $157.9 million against the total liabilities of $155.2 million as of December 15. "Transparency is at the core of our business and we take great pride in making our exchange safe and secure. Leading up to that promise, we are proud to present our second quarterly Proof of Reserve report. This report has been published with the aim to simplify accessibility of the digital asset for the masses. We will continue to publish quarterly reports along with token information and will stay committed to introducing industry best practices towards the safety of the funds of customers and transparency," said Sumit Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder at CoinDCX.



Last year, after the FTX fallout, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that the largest crypto exchange in the world would start Merkle-tree proof of reserve. He also asked other exchanges to follow suit. The company further said that it intends to post its PoR every quarter and will soon launch a live dashboard to show investors its reserves and liabilities in real-time.

Also Read Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023 After Binance, crypto exchange CoinDCX publishes Proof of Reserves Amid Binance-FTX deal fallout, calls for 'proof of reserve' grow louder Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance Binance-FTX saga deepens crypto investors' fears, Bitcoin near two-year low Bitcoin extends recent bout of volatility in climb back toward $30,000 Bitcoin begins to test inflection point while momentum slows: Report Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by end-2024, says Standard Chartered SVB still seeing outflows after first citizens takeover, FT says Closer look at Bitcoin's rally suggests the depth of demand is deceptive