AI stocks may correct, but a 2000-style crash unlikely: Vincent Nichols

US smallcaps are a compelling value opportunity amid concerns about stretched valuations in artificial intelligence-linked stocks, says Vincent Nichols, investment specialist, US and thematic equity, at BNP Paribas Asset Management. The firm’s GIFT City venture has launched the Baroda BNP Paribas GIFT US Small Cap Fund, a feeder fund. Nichols, in an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, says US smallcaps — which have trailed largecaps through a prolonged earnings recession — are now seeing profits bottom out. Valuations are more attractive than those of their largecap counterparts. Edited excerpts:

The US market has been doing well, largely driven by