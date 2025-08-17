AMCs that create value for investors will grow: DSP Mutual Fund MD & CEO

Attractive opportunities at the current market levels are fewer, and fair or cheap valuations even scarcer, says Kalpen Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer of DSP Mutual Fund (MF), in an email interview with Puneet Wadhwa. Edited excerpts:

Have the markets run ahead of fundamentals?

I have been an investor since 1998, and in both the best and worst of times, there has never been a day without worries or opportunities. That said, valuations are evidently high. For June 2025, Nifty 50 aggregate earnings are expected to grow around 4.6 per cent year-on-year, whereas price-to-earnings multiples of 25x to