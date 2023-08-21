'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

The recently released minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting, rising crude oil prices and flaring food inflation back home have dented market sentiment. RAJEEV RADHAKRISHNAN, chief investment officer for fixed income at SBI Mutual Fund, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that in the current scenario, multi-asset allocation funds remain attractive for retail investors as compared to pure debt schemes. Edited excerpts:

Can there be a more coordinated action by global central banks to check bond markets?