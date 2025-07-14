Monday, July 14, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / 'Capital market-related stocks already discount couple of years of growth'

'Capital market-related stocks already discount couple of years of growth'

The margin of safety in capital market stocks for near-term investors is limited

Image
premium

Market News: Valuations of capital market-related stocks are no longer inexpensive, says Sachin Shah of Emkay Investment Managers

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the markets prepare for India Inc. to unveil its earnings for the June quarter, SACHIN SHAH, executive director and fund manager at Emkay Investment Managers, tells Nikita Vashisht in an email interview that the markets are likely to stay range-bound until early results and management commentaries provide clearer guidance on business outlook. Clarity on both fronts—tariffs and earnings, he said, could act as catalysts for the next leg of the market move. Edited excerpts:
 
What is your reading of the current market scenario? How long will this consolidation phase last?
Market consolidation could be a function of some profit booking
Topics : Market Interviews Markets Investment tips Market Outlook Trump tariffs Markets insights Indian stock markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon