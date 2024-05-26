Fewer BJP seats than 2019 will disappoint the market, says Mukul Kochhar

The market is currently pricing in a “comfortable majority” for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, says MUKUL KOCHHAR, head of institutional equities at Investec India. In an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, Kochhar explains that securing fewer than 303 seats would suggest the BJP has possibly peaked. This outcome would disappoint the market and could hinder its economic agenda. Edited excerpts:

How is the market positioned ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4? How could it react to the possible outcomes?



The market is currently pricing in a comfortable BJP majority on June 4.