Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fewer BJP seats than 2019 will disappoint the market, says Mukul Kochhar

Kochhar explains that securing fewer than 303 seats would suggest the BJP has possibly peaked

Mukul Kochhar, head of institutional equities at Investec India
Premium

Mukul Kochhar, head of institutional equities at Investec India

Samie Modak
5 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
The market is currently pricing in a “comfortable majority” for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, says MUKUL KOCHHAR, head of institutional equities at Investec India. In an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, Kochhar explains that securing fewer than 303 seats would suggest the BJP has possibly peaked. This outcome would disappoint the market and could hinder its economic agenda. Edited excerpts:

How is the market positioned ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4? How could it react to the possible outcomes?
 
The market is currently pricing in a comfortable BJP majority on June 4.
Topics : Stock Market BJP Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon